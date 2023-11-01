Demise of Sarat Barkataky mourned by ASTA

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Oct 31: Assam mourns the sudden passing of a notable figure, ex minister of Assam and former president of Assam Sepak Takraw Association, Late Sarat Borkotoky. His unexpected demise has left a deep void in both the political and sports arenas of the state.

Expressing deep sorrow, Bhabesh Kalita, president, and Dr Bishnu Ram Nunisa, general secretary, along with all officials of the Assam Sepak Takraw Association (ASTA), conveyed their heartfelt condolences to Late Sarat Borkotoky’s family. Known for his kindness and leadership, his significant role in promoting sports and his positive influence on the political landscape will be remembered and dearly missed.

“He was a very kind-hearted person. It’s a great loss for us as well as for Assam. We’ve lost a great leader and a good politician. His guidance in sports has helped us a lot, and his noble gesture will forever be missed,” expressed ASTA.