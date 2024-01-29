18 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 29, 2024
type here...

Demow ATASU organises public tribute

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Jan 28: The All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU) Demow Regional Committee organised a public shraddhanjali program in Demow Chariali to mourn the demise of Nipon Boruah, vice-president of the All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), Sivasagar District Committee, and adviser to Demow ATASU. Nipon Boruah, a resident of Demow Sukapha Nagar, passed away on Friday evening.

- Advertisement -

During the solemn event, held on Sunday evening, Bijay Gogoi and Sungmung Phukan lit an earthen lamp in front of Nipon Boruah’s photograph. The public shraddhanjali program was conducted with the participation of ATASU leaders Jayanta Gogoi and Sumeet Kumar Handique, who jointly anchored the event.

Family members of Nipon Boruah, leaders from local organisations, members of business association, and the general public joined together to pay their respects in the shraddhanjali program. As a mark of tribute, business establishments in Demow remained closed for two hours on Sunday evening.

Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Will soon identify Rahul Gandhi’s ‘body double’ used during Nyay Yatra...

The Hills Times - 0
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans 6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti “A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950” Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February