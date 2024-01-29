Demow ATASU organises public tribute

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Jan 28: The All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU) Demow Regional Committee organised a public shraddhanjali program in Demow Chariali to mourn the demise of Nipon Boruah, vice-president of the All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), Sivasagar District Committee, and adviser to Demow ATASU. Nipon Boruah, a resident of Demow Sukapha Nagar, passed away on Friday evening.

During the solemn event, held on Sunday evening, Bijay Gogoi and Sungmung Phukan lit an earthen lamp in front of Nipon Boruah’s photograph. The public shraddhanjali program was conducted with the participation of ATASU leaders Jayanta Gogoi and Sumeet Kumar Handique, who jointly anchored the event.

Family members of Nipon Boruah, leaders from local organisations, members of business association, and the general public joined together to pay their respects in the shraddhanjali program. As a mark of tribute, business establishments in Demow remained closed for two hours on Sunday evening.