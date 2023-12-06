Demow businessman passes away

HT Correspondent
DEMOW, Dec 5: Sirish Dutta, a prominent resident of Demow and a revered 90-year-old businessman, breathed his last on Monday morning at his residence. Succumbing to old age ailments, Sirish Dutta’s demise has left a void in the local community. The news of his passing has been met with widespread condolences in the area.
In honour of the departed businessman, the business establishments of Demow chose to remain closed on Monday afternoon as a mark of respect. Sirish Dutta is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, and a large number of relatives.
The local community mourned the loss of a stalwart figure whose contributions to business and the community will be remembered fondly.