Demow College celebrates NSS Day 2024

HT Correspondent
DEMOW, Sept 24: The NSS unit of Demow College observed the National Service Scheme (NSS) Day 2024 at Demow College on Tuesday. A medical camp was organised where doctors were present, and around 150 students underwent their health check-up. A meeting was held in the auditorium of Demow College on Tuesday, chaired by Dr Krishna Jyoti Handique, principal of Demow College. Dr Hemanta Konch, programme officer of the NSS Unit at Demow College, anchored the event. In the program, Sushanta Borgohain, Demow constituency MLA, was present as the chief guest, Satyaraj Hazarika, inspector general of police (IGP), Assam Police, was present as a special guest, and Dr Prodip Borgohain, sub-divisional medical and health officer (SDM&HO), was present as an invited guest. Cultural programs such as modern dance, classical dance, Jhumur dance, and Sattriya Nritya were performed. A Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 program was organised at Demow College, where Sushanta Borgohain, Demow constituency MLA, Satyaraj Hazarika, inspector general of police (IGP), Assam Police, Dr Krishna Jyoti Handique, principal of Demow College, and NSS volunteers participated. In the program, the professors, office staff, and students of Demow College were present.