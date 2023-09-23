28 C
Demow College Student Union Election results announced for 2023-24

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Sept 22: The Demow College Students’ Union Elections for the year 2023-24, held on September 19, have yielded their results. Sukanya Dutta emerged victorious as the president, defeating Biswanath Gogoi by a significant margin. Utpal Deori secured the position of vice president after triumphing over Gaurov Deka Baruah.

The contest for the general secretary’s post was won by Shymal Hati-Baruah, who defeated rivals Rubul Rajbonshi and Bisnuprasad Saikia with a comfortable margin of votes. Additionally, the following candidates were successful in their respective positions: Mrinali Mohan as assistant general secretary; Labo Tanti as secretary of major games; Parishmita Hazarika as magazine secretary; Priyakhi Kalita as cultural secretary; Bikram Taw as music secretary; Tarun Chetia as boys’ common room secretary; Priyakshi Das as girls’ common room secretary; Suraj Gogoi as social service secretary; Partha Pratim Raidongia as debating and literary secretary; Durgesh Bajaj as indoor games secretary.

The election results mark a significant development in the leadership of the Demow College Students’ Union for the year 2023-24.

