Dengue outbreak in Jorhat district

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 20: Jorhat district has reported a total of 87 dengue cases this year, with 41 cases identified in the urban areas of Jorhat. In response to the rising cases, the Health department is taking comprehensive measures to combat the crisis.

- Advertisement -

The Health department has initiated various actions, including conducting house-to-house surveys in vulnerable and affected areas. According to Abdur Rahim, the district malaria officer in Jorhat, the initial cases were predominantly from semi-urban areas. However, this month has seen an increase in cases in areas like Marwari Patty, Raja Maidam, Phansi Ali, and Bansh Bari within the town. In response, the department has intensified its efforts by conducting house-to-house surveys and awareness drives to contain the disease’s spread.

One significant observation is that many people do not use mosquito nets, despite recommendations to do so. The Health department is advising residents to use mosquito nets as a preventive measure. Additionally, steps such as source reduction, encouraging people to prevent water stagnation, and implementing fogging are being taken to control the dengue outbreak.

Hospitals and health centres have been instructed to conduct dengue tests for individuals with fever symptoms to enable early detection and proper treatment. As of now, only six cases are under hospitalisation, and the Health department continues its efforts to combat the outbreak.