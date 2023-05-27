Departmental convergence meeting held in BTR



HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 26: A convergence meeting of ten departments and two corporations was held on Thursday at BTC Secretariat Conference Hall, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar where departmental head of councils and senior officials of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) representing different departments participated.

The programme was organised by the department of Industries & Commerce of BTR under the direction of chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro to promote good communication and healthy cooperation amongst the running of departmental activities.

BTR executive member Reo Reoa Narzihary, principal secretary Anurag Goel (IAS), along with the secretaries, the joint secretaries, and the CHDs of 10 departments namely the department of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Fisheries, Dairy Development, Sericulture, Handloom & Textile, Tourism, Land Revenue, Panchayat & Rural Development, Skill Employment & Entrepreneurship, Industries & Commerce were present.

The officials from the District Industries & Commerce Centres of the four BTR districts, the Bodoland Trade & Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (BTIDCL), and the Bodoland Trade Development Corporation Ltd. (BTDCL) were also present.

During the meeting, the status of the infrastructures under departments were presented by the respective CHDs. Principal secretary of BTR, Goel emphasised on the strengthening of the entrepreneurial ecosystem to improve the industrial landscape in BTR.

EM Narzihary called on the concerned departments to jointly form a convergence committee to identify and to oversee the reduction of infrastructural gaps in BTR. He said that the BTR government has been working dedicatedly towards the welfare and development of the region since its inception. He urged the concerned department officials to render healthy services to facilitate uplift of the society across the region through the convergence session in days to come.

