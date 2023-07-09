Despite no vending notice fish-pork market thrive Temple-Namghar

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, July 8: The National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau, Assam had handed over a memorandum to the deputy commissioner of Tinsukia district regarding the problems faced by the people from the daily fish market near Shri Bhutnath Temple Gelapukari road on Saturaday

It’s president said that it is the responsibility of the people of entire district to maintain the uniqueness of these religious places.

In view of such circumstances, an unusual environment hurts religious sentiments of common people. Visitors to the temple do not get the space they need to park their cars, which often leads to traffic problem there. This leads to the possibility of unexpected accidents at any time. Those passing the road face problem. Despite repeated requests by the priests of the temple, the market continues to operate in the same manner.

- Advertisement -

Moreover heated disputes relate do water supply almost every day fouling the secrecy of the environment around the temple, left locals resented. Locals mainly complained about the location of the market beside a temple.

A foul environment prevailed in the area and it is difficult for people to reside in the area due to the stench. There is also an arrangement of tables for selling pork on the main road in front of the temple as well as in nearby area of Namghar which hurts the religious sentiments. In such a situation, the National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau has requested the district administration to relocate the shops on the roads as soon as possible. The municipal board was also informed the matter by NHRCCB earlier for the ready action from their end. But no action has been taken till the date today. While an RTI was placed it has come to light that no licence was issued to anybody for businesses in that area, in the reply the municipal office said. In addition it is also stated that the area has been declared as a “no vendor zone” by the authority. It is regrettable that the municipality has failed to stop such businesses in the area despite of their attempts.