Friday, September 29, 2023
DFO Arrested For Demanding Bribe In Dhubri

Updated:
HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 28: A team of the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption on Thursday arrested divisional forest officer (DFO) of Dhubri division, Binod Kumar Payeng for demanding a bribe from a person.

According to sources, Payeng allegedly demanded Rs. 50,000 as a one-time bribe from the person to allow unhindered movement of vehicles from his Sand Mahal, within his jurisdiction.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the person approached the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption with his complaint.

The Dhubri DFO had even directed the complainant to meet his subordinate officers to fix a monthly system of payment of bribe. Accordingly, he met the subordinate officers in the office of the DFO, who further demanded a bribe of Rs. 4 lakhs. However, later they reduced the amount Rs. 2 lakhs.

Based on the complaint, the anti-vigilance team laid a trap was on Thursday in the office of the DFO. Ziaul Islam and Sahabaz Sultan alias Bittu, both grade-1 forest officials were also caught red handed immediately after they accepted Rs.15,000 and Rs. 5,000 respectively, as part of the demanded bribe, in conspiracy with the DFO. The bribe money has also been recovered from their possession and seized in presence of independent witnesses.

The anti-vigilance team soon arrested them. In this connection, a case has been registered in the ACB Police Station under section 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code and section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

 

