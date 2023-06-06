DHARA: Bharatiya Paramparik Krishi Mela organised at Tezpur University



HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 5: Tezpur University officially kick started the three-day national conference on Monday on DHARA: Bharatiya Paramparik Krishi Mela, aiming to promote traditional Indian agricultural practices and foster dialogue among experts, researchers, and farmers to address the challenges faced by the agricultural sector.

During the inaugural event, organised at KBR auditorium of the university, more than 140 farmers from Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Ganti S Murthy, national coordinator, Indian Knowledge System (IKS), ministry of Education mentioned that the event is part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, where nine themes were identified for the campaign. Among them Cultural Pride was one and under this very theme, Dhara – An Ode to Indian Knowledge System is being organised to highlight the extensive Indian knowledge system and its various aspects.

Prof Dilip Kumar Saikia, vice chancellor, in-charge, Tezpur University in his address said that Indian agriculture boasts a rich tradition that has evolved and thrived through countless generations and India’s agricultural heritage is a testament to the resilience and innovation of its farmers. However, he urged the farmers to embrace new ideas to make it better.

Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Atul Bora, appreciated the organisers for organising the Dhara Meet while addressing the gathering.

“I am happy to note that farmers across the country have participated in the event and this ‘jan bhagidari’ will benefit both farmers and policy makers.”

Minister Bora also inaugurated the exhibition stalls, where various agri products were on display.

Dr Prasanna Kumar Pathak, vice Chancellor, in-charge, Assam Agricultural University explained the challenges faced by Indian farmers, while Prof Ramesh Chandra Deka, vice chancellor, Cotton University said that the agri meet would help find a roadmap in reviving the Indian agri sector.

The conference, which is supported by Indian Knowledge System (IKS), an innovative cell under ministry of Education and Ministry of Culture, government of India has included several programs ranging from Round Table Sessions on Atmanirbhar Krishi and Food Security, open house session and interaction with farmers, technical sessions on Indian Traditional Technology, etc. The farmers have also attended practical demonstrations on Pashu Chikitsa Vigyan at Kanyaka Bahumukhi Pam, Jamugurihat. A cultural program was also organised on the occasion.