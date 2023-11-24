19 C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Dharna Staged  In Bokajan

BOKAJAN: Members of the Tai Ahom community on Thursday staged a three-hour long dharna in Bokajan demanding scheduled tribe (ST) status. The dharna was organised by the Karbi Anglong Tai Ahom Students Union.

The dharna was staged in front of the office of the Bokajan SDO (C) early in the day on Thursday. The protestors also submitted a memorandum addressed to chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma and chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang through the Bokajan SDO (Civil).

President of the Tai Ahom Bokajan regional committee, Randeep Baruah, secretary, Dulu Lahon and others were also present on the occasion.

