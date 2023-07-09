Dhemaji, Lakhimpur Districts Worst Affected By Floods

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 8: The number of people affected by floods in Assam has risen to over 29,600 in the past 24 hours, as heavy rainfall continues to wreak havoc in the state.

Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts are among the worst affected areas, with seven districts in total experiencing floodwaters.

According to a report released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Dhemaji has seen over 17,200 people affected, while Lakhimpur has reported around 10,260 affected individuals. The report also highlights that several rivers, including Disang at Nanglamuraghat, Dikhou at Sivasagar, and Brahmaputra at Nimatighat, are flowing above the danger level, exacerbating the flood situation.

A total of 122 villages have been impacted by the floods, leading to significant damage to infrastructure. Heavy erosions have been reported in several districts, including Biswanath, Charaideo, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, and Lakhimpur. Additionally, road damage has been observed in Biswanath, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Kamrup districts.

- Advertisement -

The flood situation has resulted in the loss of seven lives so far, while approximately 1,263.07 hectares of cropland have been affected, posing a severe threat to the agricultural sector in the region. In the past 48 hours, heavy rainfall has been recorded in various parts of the state, particularly in Lakhimpur district where some areas received over 140 mm of rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that light to moderate rain is expected in most parts of Assam and other northeastern states over the next four days. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to provide relief and support to the affected population.