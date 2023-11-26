Dhemaji woman found dead in rented house in Guwahati’s Hengrabari area, help picked up for interrogation

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 26: In a shocking event, the body of a young woman was found under mysterious circumstances at her rented house in Guwahati’s Hengrabari area on Sunday.

The woman, who resided near Amrit Udyan in Hengrabari, was employed at a nearby beauty parlour as a beautician for the past year.

Dispur police officials revealed the deceased woman hailed from Assam’s Dhemaji and was identified as Anushka Saikia. The police were alerted about the incident and promptly arrived at the scene to recover the body.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated. A domestic worker named Junu Borah at the residence was interrogated by the police. A forensic team is currently collecting evidence at the incident site.

The cause of death remains uncertain, whether it was murder or suicide. An anonymous police official stated that the incident appears suspicious, and a woman working as a domestic help at the residence has been taken in for questioning.

Locals of the area alleged the domestic worker and the house owner’s involvement in the murder of Anushka.