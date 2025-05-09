Dhubri Panchayat polls see record 88.63% voter turnout

HT Correspondent

DHUBRI, May 8: Dhubri district witnessed an impressive 88.63% voter turnout in the second phase of the Panchayat elections. Dhubri Sadar ballot boxes and polling materials were returned to receiving centers or strong room till Thursday afternoon, with counting set for May 11.

The high turnout highlights strong rural voter engagement in local governance. Polling commenced at 7:30 AM on Wednesday, with turnout steadily increasing throughout the day: 6.75% by 9:30 AM, 20.08% by 11:30 AM, 35.57% by 1:30 PM, and 52.38% by 3:30 PM. Some polling stations extended voting hours to accommodate late queues.

Election officials reported largely peaceful polling, with minor disturbances in few polling stations which quickly resolved. Polling teams from Dhubri Sadar, Bilasipara CDC, and Golakganj CDC had moved by Monday and Tuesday, including those to remote char and flood-prone areas.

Out of 1,465 polling stations, 29 were operated by women in the district, emphasizing gender inclusivity. The district’s 10.5 lakh electorate includes 5,42,630 males, 5,09,807 females, and 15 transgender voters.

The elections covered 20 Zilla Parishad, 10 Anchalik Panchayat, and 128 Gaon Panchayat constituencies. Dhubri Sadar alone comprises 12 Zilla Parishad, 6 Anchalik, and 88 Gaon Panchayat constituencies.

The elections featured significant political participation, with 69 candidates for Zilla Parishad, 417 for Anchalik Panchayats, and 3,999 for Gaon Panchayats.