Dibrugarh DPS organises ‘Umang 2.0’ Exhibition

DIBRUGARH, Feb 4: Delhi Public School, Dibrugarh hosted a grand spectacle of creativity and innovation at its skill-based annual exhibition, ‘Umang 2.0’, on Saturday.

The event showcased the exceptional talents of students and captivated visitors with a myriad of awe-inspiring exhibits. DPS Dibrugarh conducts 21 clubs based on skill education.

The opening ceremony was graced by district commissioner of Dibrugarh, Bikram Kairi, as the chief guest, PVC CA Sanjay Jain, and director Banita Jain.

The day started with the lighting of the lamp followed by the felicitation of the chief guest.

In his enlightening speech, Kairi mentioned the need to nurture well-rounded individuals and empower them to become future leaders in various fields. He also quoted a shloka in Sanskrit highlighting the need for hard work to attain success in life.

He mentioned that to succeed in life, one needs to have the desire, and this desire can be achieved only through hard work, dedication, and discipline.

PVC CA Sanjay Jain reiterated that at DPS Dibrugarh, they are trying to provide holistic education to the children, maintaining a balance between academics and other extracurricular activities. Special focus is given to the skill development of the children through separate clubs guided by expert faculties under the leadership of principal Probhati Biswas.

He emphasised that achieving the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Bharat Atmanirbhar is essential, and developing and nurturing the skills of every individual will contribute to the cause of the nation.

The innovative fiesta showcased the incredible potential of the students and their dedication to developing skill-based learning emphasised in NEP 2020 through various clubs like media, eco, AI, literary, IT, tourism, science innovation, public speaking, music, math, and many more.

From role-plays and scientific experiments to AI-powered art, the exhibition showcased the creative potential of the young minds at Delhi Public School, Dibrugarh.

Overall, ‘Umang 2.0’ left a lasting impression on all those who attended, reinforcing the importance of promoting interdisciplinary education and encouraging the merging of art and science in the pursuit of knowledge and progress.

DPS Dibrugarh continues to provide such platforms for students to showcase their talents and foster an environment of learning and discovery.