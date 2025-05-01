23.5 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Dibrugarh: Four held with heroin in police crackdown

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, April 30: Dibrugarh police arrested four alleged drug peddlers and seized 34.59 grams of suspected heroin during two separate operations conducted in Kalibari and Railway Colony areas on Tuesday night.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Purnima Biswas (53), Abhijit Biswas (25), Sujata Rai alias Saheli (30), and Inja Hussain alias Niku (28).

All four have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched a coordinated crackdown in the two locations and successfully apprehended the accused.

From the residence of Purnima Biswas, police recovered 71 small bottles containing suspected heroin, along with six mobile handsets.

A police official stated, “We have launched a massive crackdown against the drug trade, and so far, many drug peddlers have been arrested with contraband items.”

The operations are part of ongoing efforts by Dibrugarh police to curb narcotics-related activities in the district.

