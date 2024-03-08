19 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 9, 2024
type here...

Dibrugarh jail superintendent arrested following recovery of contraband items, charged under UAPA and Assam Prison Act

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Dibrugarh, March 8: The Superintendent of Dibrugarh Central Jail has been apprehended by the Dibrugarh Police following the recovery of contraband items from a detainee named Amritpal Singh.

- Advertisement -

SP VV Rakesh Reddy, in a press briefing, revealed that a thorough search operation within the jail premises led to the discovery of illicit items including mobile phones with remote keypads and other communication devices.

These findings prompted a comprehensive investigation into the nexus between jail officials and detainees involved in unlawful activities.

The superintendent was implicated in facilitating these illicit operations, leading to his arrest. Reddy highlighted the potential threat posed by such activities, particularly given the presence of National Security Act detainees within the jail.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, including 120B, Section 13(1)(b) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Section 75 of the Assam Prison Act. Reddy assured that the investigation would thoroughly probe the communication between the detainees and external entities and that necessary actions are being taken to address any health issues of the detainees on hunger strike.

7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March
South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March
8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India
8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India
Best Places In Nagaland
Best Places In Nagaland
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur violence: Sand truck set on fire by armed miscreants, assault...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March 8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India Best Places In Nagaland