Dibrugarh jail superintendent arrested following recovery of contraband items, charged under UAPA and Assam Prison Act

Dibrugarh, March 8: The Superintendent of Dibrugarh Central Jail has been apprehended by the Dibrugarh Police following the recovery of contraband items from a detainee named Amritpal Singh.

SP VV Rakesh Reddy, in a press briefing, revealed that a thorough search operation within the jail premises led to the discovery of illicit items including mobile phones with remote keypads and other communication devices.

These findings prompted a comprehensive investigation into the nexus between jail officials and detainees involved in unlawful activities.

The superintendent was implicated in facilitating these illicit operations, leading to his arrest. Reddy highlighted the potential threat posed by such activities, particularly given the presence of National Security Act detainees within the jail.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, including 120B, Section 13(1)(b) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Section 75 of the Assam Prison Act. Reddy assured that the investigation would thoroughly probe the communication between the detainees and external entities and that necessary actions are being taken to address any health issues of the detainees on hunger strike.