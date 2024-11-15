Dibrugarh MLA participates in public welfare initiatives at DHSK Commerce College

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 14: Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan visited DHSK Commerce College, Dibrugarh, on Thursday and participated in several public welfare programmes.

Phukan donated a sanitary pad vending machine to the college from the MLA’s grant fund and attended the inauguration ceremony.

On the same day, the foundation stone for the vermicompost project, donated by alumnus and principal (in-charge) of the college Sailen Gogoi, was laid by Prasanta Phukan on the college campus.

This project will be completed with financial aid from the principal (in-charge) of the college, Sailen Gogoi.

MLA Phukan also inaugurated the new building of the college upon the completion of floor tiling in the teachers’ lounge, porch, and women’s dressing room, with joint financial assistance from alumnus Sailen Gogoi, principal (in-charge), and alumnus Keshav Das.

In his inaugural address, Phukan praised the contributions of the alumni to the college’s overall development, stating that they would serve as an excellent example for future generations.

President of the Governing Body, Gopal Chandra Sharma, commended MLA Phukan, also an alumnus of the college, for his contributions.

Members of the Governing Body, teaching and non-teaching staff of the college, several journalists from Dibrugarh, NSS volunteers, and members of the student union were present at the programme.