Dibrugarh plans eco-friendly Durga Puja celebration

HT Bureau

DIBRUGARH, Sept 26: The Dibrugarh district administration is gearing up to celebrate this year’s Durga Puja in an eco-friendly manner, in response to global warming and environmental challenges.

A meeting held at the Dibrugarh District Commissioner’s conference hall brought together key stakeholders, including District Development Commissioner (DDC) Jitu Kumar Das, Additional SP (Security) David R Neingaite, circle officers, administrative officers, and presidents and secretaries of various puja committees.

During the meeting, the puja committees were urged to provide a written declaration to the Dibrugarh Municipal Board confirming their commitment to use eco-friendly materials for making idols of Goddess Durga and her entourage, replacing plaster of Paris.

Additionally, the Additional SP instructed the presidents and secretaries of all puja committees to promptly submit a list, including contact numbers of volunteers, presidents, secretaries, and their preferred immersion ghats. The committees were also encouraged to apply for Puja permissions through the ‘Seva Setu’ app.