Dibrugarh Press Club Urges PM Modi to Rename Mohanbari Airport After Bhupen Hazarika

GUWAHATI, MAY 8: In a heartfelt appeal to honor a cultural legend, the Greater Dibrugarh Press Club has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the renaming of Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh after Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

The memorandum, routed through Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Vikram Kairi, was also sent to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and State Cabinet Minister Prasanta Phukan.

The Press Club underscored Dr. Hazarika’s unparalleled contributions to Indian music, literature, cinema, and culture. They stated that naming the airport in his honor would be a meaningful tribute to his legacy and a step toward preserving Assam’s rich cultural identity on the national and global stage.

Describing Dr. Hazarika as a “global cultural icon,” the club emphasized that the renaming would not only celebrate his achievements but also boost tourism and economic development in the Northeast.

In the memorandum, signed by Club President Manjit Bora and General Secretary Ratul Gohain, the club pointed to similar instances of airports being renamed to honor national figures, such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur.

The proposal has already garnered widespread public support and is seen as a long-overdue recognition of Dr. Hazarika’s immense legacy.