Dibrugarh to host International Dance Festival on Oct 6

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Oct 4: For the first time, the India International Dance Festival will be held in Dibrugarh on October 6 at the District Library auditorium.

The international dance festival will be organised by the India International Dance Festival Forum in association with Aharya Production and Nupoor Kala Academy.

IIDF chief convenor Minakhee Gogoi said, “For the first time, the India International Dance Festival will be organised in Dibrugarh on October 6. Participants from West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, and Delhi will take part in the festival. Local participants from different districts of Assam have also enrolled for the dance festival.”

“On October 5, a workshop on Odissi dance will be conducted by Dr Pompi Paul, an Odissi dancer from West Bengal. The workshop will be organised in connection with the international dance festival,” Gogoi added.

She further said, “We will present the IIDF Future Face awards during the festival. It’s a great opportunity for local dancers to enhance their basic dance skills.”