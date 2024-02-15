Dictatorship drowned Congress: Badruddin Ajmal

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, Feb 14: AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal took a jibe at Congress leadership, accusing them of being drowned by dictatorship across the nation, especially in Assam. Speaking to media persons in Dalgaon on Wednesday, Ajmal criticised the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) for giving the BJP an easy win in the state, leading to multiple Congress MLAs and their leadership defecting to the BJP.

Regarding the open support given to the BJP government in the state by two Congress MLAs, Kamalakhya Dey Purakayastha and Basanta Das, Ajmal expressed his belief that everyone except APCC president Bhupen Bora would eventually join the BJP. He lamented the weakening of the Opposition against the BJP due to the arrogance of Congress leadership, stating that efforts to defeat the BJP nationwide have been ineffective.

Ajmal asserted his party’s commitment to fighting BJP by projecting three candidates in the upcoming general election. He accused the Congress party of neglecting Muslims in various sectors and highlighted several massacres that occurred during Congress rule.

Meanwhile, Dalgaon legislator Mazibur Rahman suggested that Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi would also defect to the BJP if they were voted in again.