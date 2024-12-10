DIGICON 2024 : Two-day digital media conference kicks off in Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 9: The two-day second edition of the digital conference (DIGICON), initiated by the Karbi Anglong Digital News Forum (KADNF), commenced on Monday at the Sarsing Teron (Langkung Habe) Memorial Town Hall in Diphu here.

The digital conference themed ‘Welcome to the Age of Digital Media,’ witnessed participation of journalists from various digital news platforms and media houses across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

The conference began with the hoisting of the KADNF flag by its president, Ratish Rongphar, followed by the inaugural session. Kangbura Senar, a senior journalist and an official of the District Information & Public Relations (DIPR), graced the occasion as the chief guest and officially inaugurated the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Senar highlighted the increasing significance of digital media in modern life. He also remarked that the popularity of social media enables information to reach audiences at an unprecedented speed.

“Today, people rely on social media for information, and digital platforms are bridging global connections,” he added.

A workshop was held during the conference to discuss the growth of the digital era and journalism ethics. In the first session, Nathan Ronghang, chairman of Karbi Anglong Today, a digital news platform, spoke on the topic ‘Digital News Media: The Present and Future.’ He noted that social media has become central to human society, offering quick access to news and events.

Later, he also emphasised the vast opportunities in digital platforms, such as generating income through reels, videos, and images on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Ronghang also warned of the potential risks of social media, including hacking and misuse of personal information, adding, “The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) is both a boon and a challenge, as its increasing adoption could lead to job limitations in the future.”

In the post-lunch session, Roselyn Taropi, the first Karbi graduate in Mass Communication and Journalism and an independent journalist, spoke on ‘Media Ethics and Regulations.’ She stressed that reporters must ensure the accuracy of names, places, and data in their reports. She also emphasised the importance of upholding media ethics and maintaining honesty in journalistic practices.

The final session of the day featured Ibon Teron, deputy secretary of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Taxation Department, who spoke on ‘Overview of Karbi Anglong’s Economy: Current Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges.’ Teron noted that although Karbi Anglong has ample land, many people are unaware of how to monetise it effectively.

“The district needs to have more skilled persons to engage themselves in various technical activities,” he stated.

Apart from media persons there were students from Diphu Government College who attended the workshop.

The conference will conclude tomorrow with an open session, where chief executive member (CEM) of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang, will be the chief guest.