Friday, January 12, 2024
Digitalisation awareness event conducted by IQAC

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 11: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at West Guwahati College of Education (WGCE) organised a comprehensive awareness event targeting the community in the Pandu and Templeghat areas of Guwahati, focusing on the theme of ‘Digitalisation’. The event, led by student trainees, aimed to educate the community about the various aspects of the digital world.

The hands-on program included practical initiatives where the trainees demonstrated the installation of various applications on mobile devices. This guidance was intended to help individuals access the benefits of the digital world, particularly in education, business, and various other aspects of daily life. Moreover, the trainees took the opportunity to discuss the potential negative impacts of digitalisation.

The event proved to be highly informative, providing valuable insights into the digital landscape. The interactive session at the conclusion allowed for engaging discussions and further clarification of queries from the participants.

