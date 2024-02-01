DigiYatra gains traction at LGBI Airport

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 31: The implementation of DigiYatra at Guwahati Airport has significantly enhanced the passenger experience. There has been a notable increase in the utilisation of DG travel services at Guwahati Airport since the official launch of the DG Yatra service in August 2023.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) advisory, at least 10 percent of passengers are expected to use DG Yatra services. While the service was initially less utilised, recent data shows an increase to 11.9 percent in the past week. This number is anticipated to rise further in the coming days.

It’s important to mention that DG Yatra services are currently available at departure gates D-10 and D-7 at the terminal entrance. The facility is also accessible at all boarding gates.