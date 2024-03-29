24 C
Dihanaam contest held

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 28: Over three thousand naamoties (singers) led by Amita Neog Kalita participated in a Dihanaam contest held at Kali Prasad Memorial Hall on Wednesday. Fifteen groups from different places took part in the competition, and the Manokanchan Dihanaam group was adjudged the best. Amiya Neog was conferred the ‘Bhakti Saurov Award’ in the presence of Akhil Gogoi, MLA, Sivasagar, Samiran Phukan, assistant secretary, AASU, Minakxi Gogoi, Ranu Tamuli, Papori Barua Phukan, Lanti Urang, Anjel Priya Saikia, and Pankaj Chetia.

