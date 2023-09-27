Dihanam competition held at Sootea

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 26: On the occasion of the 575th tirobhav tithi (death anniversary) of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, dihanam and Sankari culture competitions were organized by the Sootea regional committee of Srimanta Sankardev Nam Dharma Samaj in collaboration with the No 1 Nalbari branch of Srimanta Sankardev Nam Dharma Samaj on Monday in Sootea.

The day-long event commenced with the hoisting of the religious pennant by Dharma Kanta Saikia, the president of the Sootea regional committee of Srimanta Sankardev Namdharma Samaj in the morning, followed by nam prasanga (devotional singing). Mohan Bora and Prabin Rajbanshi served as judges for the dihanam and Sankari Culture competitions.

In the dihanam competition, the women’s team from Bebejia claimed the first position, while the women’s team from Charaijania village secured the second position. Additionally, the women’s teams from Borpam Tiniali and No 1 Nalbari jointly secured the third position.

In the Sankari dance competition, Punamjyoti Medhi from Borpam secured the first position, followed by Bhagyashree Devi from Nalbari and Banya Saikia from Magurmari in the second and third positions, respectively.

- Advertisement -

Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika graced the occasion as the chief guest, adding to the significance of the event.