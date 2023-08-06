Dillai police offers financial assistance to ailing women

HT Correspondent
BOKAJAN, Aug 5: The staff of Dillai police station offered financial help to the family of Md Arav Ali Sher whose daughter has been ailing due to an injury.
The daughter of Sher, Muslima Begum (15) a student of class VI is suffering from an injury on her leg. She needed immediate treatment but due to a lack of resources, she has to stay home and suffer.
Hearing about the predicament the policemen of Dillai police station collected Rs 12,700/- among themselves and gave it to the family of Sher for the treatment of his daughter.