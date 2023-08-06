Dillai police offers financial assistance to ailing women

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Aug 5: The staff of Dillai police station offered financial help to the family of Md Arav Ali Sher whose daughter has been ailing due to an injury.

- Advertisement -

The daughter of Sher, Muslima Begum (15) a student of class VI is suffering from an injury on her leg. She needed immediate treatment but due to a lack of resources, she has to stay home and suffer.

Hearing about the predicament the policemen of Dillai police station collected Rs 12,700/- among themselves and gave it to the family of Sher for the treatment of his daughter.