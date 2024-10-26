Dillai police seize 11.5 kg of opium worth Rs 1 crore

HT Correspondent
DILLAI, Oct 25: Dillai police in Karbi Anglong apprehended one individual and recovered 11.5 kg of opium. In an operation led by the SDPO, Bokajan, Rustom Raj Brahma, the police intercepted a six-wheeler truck bearing registration number AS 01 MC 0639 on NH-36 at 6th Mile, near the Forest Beat Office at Dillai. The truck was coming from Manipur and heading towards Guwahati.
11.5 kg of opium was found in the truck, concealed inside the vehicle’s dashboard. The contraband’s value is estimated at Rs 1 crore in the market. The driver, Amit Singh, has been apprehended in this connection.