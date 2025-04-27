Diphu daughter secures assistant director post in MSME Ministry

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, April 26: Sheela Terangpi, a resident of Diphu of Karbi Anglong district, has brought laurels to whole community by securing the coveted post of Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Hosiery) under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.



The selection process, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), was highly competitive. It included a rigorous written examination in 2024, followed by interviews in 2025. Sheela Terangpi excelled in both stages, demonstrating her dedication, intellect, and competence.

Daughter of the late Dhaniram Terang and Dimi Teronpi, and wife of Longkiripo Hanse, Sheela’s achievement has filled the people of Karbi Anglong with immense pride. Her success serves as an inspiration to aspiring youth in the region, showcasing the power of perseverance and hard work.