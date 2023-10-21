23 C
Diphu Durga Puja Pandals Ready To Enchant Visitors With Chandrayan-3 Spacecraft Theme

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 20: The Durga Puja celebration committee here in Diphu is putting up attractive Durga puja pandals with newer concepts.

The Durga puja pandals wore decorative looks and one of such pandal that will attract crowds during the four day festivity is the Chandra Sing Teron High School Durga Puja pandal at Dharamnala with the theme Chandrayan 3 spacecraft that was sent by ISRO to the south pole of the moon.

The puja committee has designed it in a very majestic way as though another Chandrayan -3 spacecraft is to land on the moon.

The adviser of the puja committee Prodip Kar said, “The Puja Committee decided to make a difference this time and we agreed to put-up the puja pandal that resembles Chandraya-3 spacecraft. The artists were brought in from West Bengal. We hope this will be one of the attractive puja pandals in Diphu town this time. We expect a lot of people will come to visit the pandal to seek blessings from Maa Durga in this Durga Puja.”

The budget is between Rs 8 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs, the adviser informed.

