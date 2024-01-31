13 C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Diphu man arrested for posting derogatory comment

Representational Image
HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 30: On Monday evening, a 28-year-old youth, Salman Uddin Ahmed, a resident of Santipara, was arrested by Diphu Police for posting derogatory remarks about Lord Ram on social media. The arrest came in response to Ahmed’s offensive Facebook post on January 22, 2024, where he commented on a news item shared on the platform. The news item highlighted the religious fervour and enthusiasm during the celebratory event of Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha at Ayodhya in Diphu, Karbi Anglong.

Ahmed’s comment contained derogatory words that offended the sentiments of a particular community. In response, Diphu Police took suo moto action and registered case no (06/24) against the accused Salman Uddin Ahmed. He has been charged under Section 153A/500/506/295-A of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act.

