DISHA meeting reviews development projects in Tezpur

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, July 19: A two-day meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) was recently held under the chairmanship of Tezpur Member of Parliament, Pallab Lochan Das, at the district commissioner’s office conference hall. The meeting aimed to assess the progress and implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, state government schemes, and other development projects in the district. Key attendees included MLA Borsola, Ganesh Limboo, MLA Tezpur LAC, Prithiraj Rava, MLA Rangapara Krishna Kamal Tanti, district commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, CEO of Zilla Parishad, Karabi Saikia Karan, heads of various departments, Panchayat representatives, and senior district administration officials.

On the first day of the DISHA meeting, schemes under the Education, Health & Family Welfare, Food and Civil Supplies, Social Welfare, Agriculture, Power, PWD, Irrigation, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Dairy, and Labour departments were reviewed. On the second day, the remaining departments were assessed. During the detailed review of the Education department, MP Pallab Lochan Das stated the importance of maintaining the Pupil Teacher Ratio in all schools as per norms. He also urged officials to create a reporting format for mid-day meals served in schools, particularly those in tea gardens.

Regarding healthcare, the MP examined measures to reduce the Maternal Mortality Rate in the district. He instructed Health department officials to prioritise the rollout of Ayushman Bharat cards and ensure that the scheme’s benefits reach economically disadvantaged individuals. Additionally, Das urged officials from the Food and Civil Supplies department to expedite the process of linking One Nation One Ration Cards with Aadhaar.

The meeting also addressed various schemes under the Panchayat and Rural Development department, such as Amrit Sarovar and PMAY-G. The progress of schemes implemented under the 15th Finance Commission was assessed at the block level, with officials directed to identify the causes of implementation delays and ensure that vulnerable beneficiaries do not suffer due to administrative lapses. In terms of employment generation, department heads were instructed to submit plans under relevant schemes and raise awareness about these opportunities at the grassroots level.

MP Pallab Lochan Das also highlighted the importance of regular block level monitoring committee meetings involving local MLAs and requested officials to submit periodic reports for review in subsequent DISHA meetings. He further urged department heads to expedite scheme execution and ensure timely completion of all targets.