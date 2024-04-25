24.6 C
Guwahati
Thursday, April 25, 2024
type here...

District Commissioner of Karbi Anglong, Madhumita Bhagwati Issued a Prohibitory Order Under Section 144 of Cr.PC

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DIPHU: The district election officer and district commissioner of Karbi Anglong, Madhumita Bhagwati, has issued a prohibitory order under section 144 of Cr.PC to maintain peace, security and tranquillity and to ensure peaceful voting in Karbi Anglong district for the second phase of the Parliamentary Election in Assam on 26 April. The order says assembling or gathering of 5 (five) or more persons in public place, use of school and college premises as election campaigning booths on the day of polling will be strictly prohibited. Campaigning within a 100-metre radius of polling stations, carrying firearms, explosive substances, lathis and other articles capable of causing harm and may be used as weapons of offence are prohibited.

Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Traffic regulation

The Hills Times - 0
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru 10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power 10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl 10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May