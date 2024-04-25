District Commissioner of Karbi Anglong, Madhumita Bhagwati Issued a Prohibitory Order Under Section 144 of Cr.PC

DIPHU: The district election officer and district commissioner of Karbi Anglong, Madhumita Bhagwati, has issued a prohibitory order under section 144 of Cr.PC to maintain peace, security and tranquillity and to ensure peaceful voting in Karbi Anglong district for the second phase of the Parliamentary Election in Assam on 26 April. The order says assembling or gathering of 5 (five) or more persons in public place, use of school and college premises as election campaigning booths on the day of polling will be strictly prohibited. Campaigning within a 100-metre radius of polling stations, carrying firearms, explosive substances, lathis and other articles capable of causing harm and may be used as weapons of offence are prohibited.

