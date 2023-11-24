District Level Workshop & Mock Exercise On Assam Disaster Risk Reduction Road Map 2030

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Nov 23: A district level workshop and mock exercise on the implementation of Assam Disaster Risk Reduction Road Map 2030 took place on November 17th and 18th, 2023, at the Conference Hall, Circuit House Haflong. The event was organised by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Dima Hasao, in collaboration with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The program was inaugurated by James Aind, ACS additional district commissioner cum CEO of DDMA, Dima Hasao. Other notable attendees included Riki B. Phukan, DPO, DDMA, Dima Hasao, Himparna Kalita, DPO Hojai, and Dwijen Das, Resilient Critical Infrastructure Specialist, TSU, ASDMA, along with officers from various line departments.

The primary objective of the workshop was to familiarise the district with the Assam Disaster Risk Reduction Road Map 2030, with a focus on the district-level plan of actions. The event aimed to facilitate the convergence of ideas towards risk mapping, planning, and the optimal utilisation of funds.

Dwijen Das, the Resilient Critical Infrastructure Specialist from TSU, ASDMA, conducted technical sessions to provide valuable insights. The workshop also included group presentations by five different groups representing various line departments.

The collaborative efforts of DDMA, Dima Hasao, and ASDMA, combined with the active participation of officers from diverse departments, ensured a comprehensive exploration of the strategies outlined in the Assam Disaster Risk Reduction Road Map 2030. The workshop and mock exercise played a crucial role in fostering a collective understanding and commitment to enhancing disaster resilience at the district level.