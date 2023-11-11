District officials convene to tackle inter-state challenges

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 10: In a significant development, senior district administration officials, accompanied by

police and Forest department authorities from Jorhat and Mokokchung districts of Nagaland, gathered

at the Jorhat Circuit House on Thursday for a strategic meeting.

The focus of the discussion was a comprehensive review of the prevailing situation along the inter-state

border shared by the two districts. This collaborative effort aims to enhance coordination and ensure

effective measures are in place to manage and address any emerging challenges in the border region.

In the meeting organised under the aegis of Jorhat DC which was also attended by Jorhat SP, and

Mokokchung counterparts along with DFOs and border magistrates of both the districts discussed

various boder related issues along with developmental works proposed for people residing along the

inter-state border of both the districts.

It be mentioned thmayat Jorhat shares district shares over 100 km boundary with Nagaland which has a

rough terrain and dense forest and Jorhat district.