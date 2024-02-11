District unit of Krida Bharati formed at Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 10: The new district unit of Krida Bharati was formed at a meeting held at the auditorium of Nagaon Nurul Amin Stadium in Nagaon on Saturday.

Nava Mahanta, senior journalist and retired professor and Divas Bora were nominated as president and secretary respectively of the new district body of the sports organization, while Suresh Bora, Amio Kr Deka, Shikha Bordoloi and Gauranga Roy were nominated as vice-presidents. Rajib Bora was selected as treasurer of the district unit.

Bhavesh Kalita, zila prasharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Pankaj Deka, pramukh to Krida Bharati, North-east zone and Tapan Kumar Das, secretary of Nagaon Sports Association attended the meeting and also spoke on the importance of sports to maintain the mental as well as the physical health of individuals.

During the meeting, the newly formed district unit also passed a resolution to conduct a district level wrestling championship on April 24 this year.