Diwali night fire damages Margherita business property

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 2: On the night of Diwali, a fire broke out at a prominent business establishment in Margherita, Assam, causing damage estimated at Rs 10 lakh.

The incident occurred around 12:10 am on Friday, at the residence and business property of R Nath, a well-known local businessman. The establishment is situated on the third floor near the Margherita post office in the town’s bustling center.

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have been ignited by stray fireworks set off in the nearby Margherita Bazaar area. The Nath residence, located only a few meters from the bazaar, suffered significant damage to essential commodities, with flames spreading rapidly. However, quick action from the fire brigade prevented further escalation. The team arrived on the scene promptly and managed to contain the blaze before it could cause more extensive damage to the property or surrounding structures.

In response to the incident, Margherita Municipal Board Chairman Anand Kumar Sharma arrived at the scene to assess the situation and offer support to the affected family. While an official investigation is ongoing, local authorities have urged the community to exercise caution during festive celebrations to prevent similar accidents.

This unfortunate incident highlights the need for stricter safety measures, especially in densely populated areas where fire risks increase during festive seasons like Diwali.

