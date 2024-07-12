DLSA organises training on customary courts and legal awareness

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 11: A workshop cum training program on customary courts and basic legal procedures was organised at Gaonburha Bhawan, Khargaon in Kokrajhar on Wednesday to raise awareness among village headmen in rural areas.

- Advertisement -

The event, organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kokrajhar, aimed to educate gaonburhas on important legal aspects to enhance their understanding and role in the community. Hundreds of gaonburhas from Kokrajhar and Chirang districts participated in the workshop and actively shared their views on various topics.

Sumit Bhuyan, secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Kokrajhar, was the resource person for the workshop. He spoke on topics including Juvenile Justice, POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), and Child Marriage, emphasising the importance of legal awareness among citizens.

Participants expressed satisfaction and appreciation for the workshop, highlighting its impressive content on legal procedures relevant to the community.