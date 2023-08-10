DLVMC meeting held for PDS oversight

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 9: A meeting of the District Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee (DLVMC) was convened to supervise and monitor the functioning of the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Nagaon district. The meeting took place at the DC conference hall in Nagaon and was presided over by district commissioner and DLVMC chairman Narendra Kumar Shah.

- Advertisement -

During the meeting, ADC and in-charge of FCS&CA (Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs), P Hrangchal, outlined the meeting’s objectives and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to ensuring that essential items under the PDS reach the deserving recipients. A presentation by DDS (Deputy Director of Supplies) followed, after which various issues were discussed, including irregularities by agents in Fair Price Shops (FPS) or in GPSS (Grain Procurement and Supply Societies), selection of new beneficiaries under NFSA ‘13 (National Food Security Act 2013), and distribution of kerosene oil.

DC cum chairman, DLVMC Nagaon, urged all members to promptly communicate any PDS-related concerns that require discussion, enabling the administration to develop practical solutions to address these issues.

The meeting saw the participation of representatives from legislative constituencies of Nagaon, chairpersons of Nagaon, Kampur, Dhing, Raha Municipal Boards, chairperson of Nagaon Zilla Parishad, presidents of Bajiagaon, Khagorijan, Raha, Juria, Rupohi, Pakhimoria Anchalik Panchayats, assistant commissioner from Kalibor, Zilla Parishad members, ASWC member, DRCS, food safety officer, station superintendent, Haibargaon railway station, and other relevant officials from FCS&CA and FCI, among others, as per an official release.