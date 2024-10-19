Doctor’s body found in Dibrugarh Town Protection Drain

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Oct 18: On Friday, a dead body was found in the Dibrugarh Town Protection Drain (DTP) in the Paltan Bazar area, alarming local residents. The discovery was made by the public, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation to determine the identity of the deceased.

A crucial lead surfaced from a missing person report filed at the Barbari Police Outpost concerning Dr Pratyush Kumar Debroy, an 80-year-old physician from Jalan Nagar, who has been missing since 5:00 pm on October 11, 2024. His wife reported that Dr Debroy went out that evening to visit Durga Puja pandals and has not been seen since.

Among the items recovered with the body was a card identifying him as ‘Dr PK Debroy’, which included an address and mobile number, increasing the likelihood that the deceased is indeed Dr Debroy. However, formal identification has not yet been confirmed.

In response to the situation, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dibrugarh chapter, expressed its condolences for Dr Debroy’s death.

Dibrugarh superintendent of police Rakesh Reddy stated, “We found the body of an elderly man in the DTP drain on Friday morning, along with identification cards confirming his name as Dr PK Debroy. An investigation has been launched into the matter.”

Sources indicate that Dr Debroy had been suffering from dementia and was frequently seen wandering around the Paltan Bazar area.