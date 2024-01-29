Documentary ‘Fehujali’ wins best documentary award at JIFF 2024

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 28: A documentary produced by state director general of police (DGP), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, titled ‘Fehujali’, has been honoured with the Best Documentary Award at the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2024, outshining 71 documentaries from 19 countries.

Directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta, the DGP leading the state’s Special Task Force (STF), the film explores the challenges faced by underprivileged youths in Assam who are targeted by extremist groups as potential recruits.

The JIFF 2024 received a record-breaking 2,971 film submissions from 82 countries. Out of these, 326 films from 67 countries were nominated, and only 71 films from 19 countries were selected.

Notably, ‘Fehujali’, presented in the Assamese language with English subtitles, runs for 19 minutes and 10 seconds.

The documentary unfolds the narrative of how extremist groups strategically target youths facing various challenges, using cash and coercive tactics to recruit them. As the recruited individuals become part of these groups, they soon realise the futility of their mission to liberate Assam from India. The film poignantly portrays them as pawns manipulated by foreign powers exploiting misplaced patriotism. Ultimately, these disillusioned youths return home, recognising the disparity between the initially promised dreams and the harsh reality.

‘Fehujali’ employs cinematic storytelling to authentically portray these stories, intending to serve as an eye-opener for disgruntled youth. The documentary carries a powerful message, urging young individuals to stay on the right path in life and avoid falling prey to the influence of extremist ideologies.