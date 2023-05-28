29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Dr BR Ambedkar Foundation meeting held at Biswanath

Assam
HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 27: An organizational meeting of Dr BR Ambedkar Sewa Foundation, a leading voluntary organisation which was constituted in 2020 convened by the Northeast region was held in the conference hall of Paradise Hotel here on Sunday. The voluntary organisation had appointed Dimad Mawariya Basumatary, a resident of Khagarijan and an active social worker as an organisational head for Lakhimpur and Dhemaji. Addressing the gathering Kalyan Kumar Sarma, Pankaj Paul, Bhadreswar Das, Dhrubaneel Bora briefed the aims and objectives of the organisation.

