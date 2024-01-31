13 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
type here...

Drama festival to promote tribal youth talents

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Jan 30: A two-day-long ethnic drama festival was organised by the director of Cultural Affairs, Guwahati, in cooperation with the district administration from January 27 and 28 at Morigaon Gandhi Bhawan. To develop the talents of tribal youth by providing a platform for the ethnic drama festival ‘Janajatiya Natya Utshab’ was organised by the director of Cultural Affairs here. The director of Cultural Affairs invited four ethnic drama groups from four tribes-dominated districts – Kokrajhar, Dhemaji, Goalpara, and Morigaon – to perform their dramas here. The artists of Liragi Theater Group of Kokrajhar performed the Bodo drama ‘Makhandra’ directed by Sanjib Kumar Brahma, the Ranjumuk Gusthi of Goalpara performed Rabha drama ‘Tikkar’ directed by Sudarshan Rava, Dumar Natya Gusthi of Dhemaji performed Mising drama ‘Maru-The Uthas’ directed by Joy Prakash Pegu, and Sand Drama Group of Jagiroad, Morigaon performed Tiwa drama ‘Laku-Faku’ directed by Adisan Deuri. Earlier, a felicitation program was held where DCO Rajib Koiri felicitated four noted local tribal artists in the program, as stated in a press release by DCO.

10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Conference of Elders of Ancient Traditions & Cultures witnesses global cultural...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy 7 Fruits Rich In Iron Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans 6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti “A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”