Drama festival to promote tribal youth talents

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Jan 30: A two-day-long ethnic drama festival was organised by the director of Cultural Affairs, Guwahati, in cooperation with the district administration from January 27 and 28 at Morigaon Gandhi Bhawan. To develop the talents of tribal youth by providing a platform for the ethnic drama festival ‘Janajatiya Natya Utshab’ was organised by the director of Cultural Affairs here. The director of Cultural Affairs invited four ethnic drama groups from four tribes-dominated districts – Kokrajhar, Dhemaji, Goalpara, and Morigaon – to perform their dramas here. The artists of Liragi Theater Group of Kokrajhar performed the Bodo drama ‘Makhandra’ directed by Sanjib Kumar Brahma, the Ranjumuk Gusthi of Goalpara performed Rabha drama ‘Tikkar’ directed by Sudarshan Rava, Dumar Natya Gusthi of Dhemaji performed Mising drama ‘Maru-The Uthas’ directed by Joy Prakash Pegu, and Sand Drama Group of Jagiroad, Morigaon performed Tiwa drama ‘Laku-Faku’ directed by Adisan Deuri. Earlier, a felicitation program was held where DCO Rajib Koiri felicitated four noted local tribal artists in the program, as stated in a press release by DCO.