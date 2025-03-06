30.6 C
Dreaded Criminal Injured While Attempting to Flee Police Custody in Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 6: In a sudden turn of events, Asadul Islam (30), a repeat offender, was injured when he tried to flee police custody near Chachal, Guwahati, during the early hours of March 6. The arrested accused in Dispur PS Case No. 151/2025 was also the prime accused in two other snatching cases.

Asadul, a son of Fakirganj’s Kuddus Ali from the Dhubri district, had allegedly confessed regarding a receiver of stolen property around Chachal. Based on the information, a police party, headed by ADCP (East), ACP, Dispur, and OC, Dispur, went to the spot at about 2:30 AM with the accused.

When they reached Chachal Dharna Ground, Asadul suddenly alighted from the police van and assaulted constable Kalpajyoti Nath (UBC-2247) while trying to escape. He, however, collapsed to the ground and was struck by an unknown Bolero pickup van, which speedily escaped the scene. The injured accused was taken to GMCH with the help of 108 emergency services. The fleeing Bolero pickup could not be caught despite attempts by the police.

Asadul was picked up from Gorchuk last night along with his abettor, Md. Shafikul Islam (35), son of Hafiz Uddin of Baghbor, Barpeta district. Police seized a motorcycle used in their offenses and some incriminating materials from their rented residence.

The two are suspected to be involved in a series of cases of snatching, robbery, and loot of stranded passengers along NH-27. Their latest crime on February 18, near Kahilipara, had left an aged woman critically injured, for whom critical care treatment was necessitated.

