Drug-addict sets fire to house

HT Correspondent
MORIGAON, Oct 4: A drug addict, identified as Rafikul Islam, also known as Tampu, was caught by the public and handed over to a de-addiction center after he allegedly set fire to his own house at Moirabari Bazar on Thursday night, creating tension in the area. According to reports, Rafikul became enraged when he was unable to obtain drugs, ransacked his house, and set it on fire. He had been on the run since the incident, but was apprehended by locals upon returning to his courtyard and immediately taken to the de-addiction center.