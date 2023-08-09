Drug Busted at Janakpukhuri under Khatkhati Police Station, Diphu, Assam

DIPHU: Acting on a secret information, a special naka was set up on Tuesday night at 1.30 am by C/20 BN CRPF U/C Ravi Gill (A/C) and Assam Police led by ASP (security), John Das, and assisted by OC Bokajan and OC Khatkhati at Janakpukhuri under Khatkhati Police Station and recovered 45 boxes of soap cases of heroin weighing 566.84 grams from a Gypsy bearing registration No NL 07 CC 0629. The following two persons have been arrested, namely S Sivicho John Thro (30) and S/o Sani Thro of village Khullen under Tadubi police station district Senapati, and Rapu Elea (24) and S/o Stephen of village Phaibung Khonou under Tadubi police station district Senapati.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to find out linkages