Drugs worth nearly Rs 1.5 cr seized, 4 arrested

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Aug 18: Drugs worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore were seized and four persons, including two women, were arrested in two different operations in the Nagaon district of Assam, police said on Sunday.

In the first case, a team from Dhing police station recovered four plastic packets containing suspected heroin, weighing 167.45 gram, the Nagaon Police said in a post on X.

Police also arrested three persons, including two women, and necessary legal actions have been initiated against them, it added.

In another operation, a police team from Kachua recovered a soap box filled with heroin, weighing 10.46 grams, the Nagaon Police said.

Police also arrested the peddler from the spot, it added.

A senior official said that the total value of the seized drugs will be around Rs 1.42 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards. (PTI)

