Drugs worth Rs 718 crore seized by Assam Police in 2023

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 7: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police have made substantial seizures of narcotics throughout the year 2023. The total estimated street value of the drugs confiscated by the authorities is a staggering Rs 718 crore.

- Advertisement -

This figure underscores the scale of the drug problem and the intensity of the police response. As per Assam police, in 2023- Heroin amounting to 164 kg, Meth Tablets amounting to 35,04119, Opium amounting to 162 kg, ganja amounting to 29,114 kg and cough syrup amounting to 58,5492 bottles has been seized.

With this 4,719 drug traffickers were also arrested in the year 2023 while 2,852 cases of drug trafficking were registered this year. Several operations have led to these impressive results. In one notable incident, heroin worth more than Rs 5 crore was seized in Karbi Anglong district, leading to the arrest of an individual.

This operation involved intercepting a vehicle coming from Manipur, where police discovered 50 soap boxes containing 637.28 grams of heroin. The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, praised the police for their successful operation. In another significant bust, the Cachar police conducted an anti-narcotics operation in Silchar, which resulted in the capture of one person with 50,000 YABA tablets.

Additionally, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police apprehended four drug peddlers and seized opium worth Rs 6 crore from their vehicle.

- Advertisement -

These operations are part of a larger campaign against drug trafficking in the state, which has seen the arrest of 4719 drug traffickers over the year. The Assam Police’s commitment to combating the drug menace is evident in these figures and the success of their operations.