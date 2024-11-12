Dry day declared in Behali

HT Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, Nov 11: As per the directive received from the commissioner secretary of the State Excise Department, Assam, the Biswanath District Magistrate Munindra Nath Nagatey has declared dry day for Behali and its adjoining areas with effect from November 11 to November 13 in regard to the by-election for 77 Behali LAC, as per a notification bearing BNX-6/92-93/622 issued on Monday. During these days, the sale of liquor is strictly prohibited. The order will also be applicable on November 23, the day of the declaration of results. Violations will lead to enforcement of election code of conduct 135 (c), 1951.